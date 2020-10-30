Keith Grover
Richmond - Mr. Keith E. Grover, 71, passed away on Monday, October 26 at Reid Health.
Keith was born on February 12, 1949 in Richmond, Indiana to Kenneth C. & Hazel M. Ruckman Grover, both of whom preceded him in death. Keith was a 1967 graduate of Richmond High School. He enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy during the Vietnam War.
Keith was a lifesaver, literally. He worked for AID Ambulance in the 1970s. He owned & operated Convalance and Rose City Ambulance through the mid-1980s. He later drove for Ladd Transit for several years. He always enjoyed sharing his sense of humor and making others laugh. He also enjoyed gardening, eating and monitoring local scanner traffic. He loved his children and grandchildren.
Keith will be missed by his wife of 48 years, the former Linda K. Thompson, who he married on October 28, 1972; children, Emily Necessary & husband, Terry; Andy Grover & wife, Erin; Rachel Mull & husband, Scott; 9 grandchildren, Courtland Necessary, Madelynn Grover, Alix Necessary, Sydney Grover, Aiden Grover, Garrett Mull, Audrey Grover, Mason Grover and Kinley Grover; 4 brothers, Bruce Miller, Terry Miller, John Cloud and Mark Grover; half-sister, Vanessa Paris; and several nieces & nephews.
Keith just missed the birth of his first great-grandchild, Braylon Necessary, who was born on Tuesday, October 27.
Visitation for Keith will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South in Fountain City. A celebration of his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Whitewater Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.