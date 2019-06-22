|
|
Keith N. Morrow
Eaton, OH - Keith N. Morrow, 67, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Thursday afternoon June 20, 2019. Born March 18, 1952 in Richmond, IN, he was a son of the late Thomas and Winifred (Pentecost) Morrow. A lifelong resident of Preble County, he retired in 2018 from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Preble County after 15 years of service. He previously worked for Harvest Land and with his brother at Morrow's Farm and Home Improvement. A hard worker and good provider, Keith was also a grain farmer and raised pigs. He loved nature and enjoyed farming, fishing, camping, hunting and card playing with family and friends. He loved the sound of birds and built houses for blue birds. A storyteller, and practical joker, you never knew exactly which parts of the stories were true. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by stepson Michael D. Basolo in 2001 and sister Kris Yeazel.
Survived by wife Lois A. (Frazee) Morrow whom he married October 31, 1992; son Seth Morrow and wife Melanie of Lewisburg; grandchildren Brooklyn Litner, Jaxon Morrow and Westyn Morrow; sister Kathy Jacobs of Cincinnati; brothers Kendall (Mary) Morrow of New Lebanon and Kim Morrow of Eaton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Pastor Don Trumbull presiding. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, and from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Preble County 4-H or .
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 22, 2019