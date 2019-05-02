|
Keith Pickering
Richmond - Keith Edward Pickering, 52, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on April 28, 2019. He was born June 11, 1966 in Richmond, to Joseph and Doris Gard Pickering.
Keith had a love for his family and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his spouse of 26 years Kimberly Pickering; his children Joseph McIntosh and Brandi (Ryan) Johnson; grandchildren Zoe McIntosh and Anyon McIntosh; special niece Cierra Gunther Bennett; siblings: Larry, (Max) & Diana, Jeffrey, Phyllis, Jerry, Randy, (Steve) & Paula, Billy and Cynthia Heiber, Timothy, David and Jason. He also leaves a special friend Ray Rice and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Doris Pickering; siblings: Karen, Beth, James Franklin and Paul Jeffery Pickering; paternal grandparents Joseph and Ruth Pickering; maternal grandparents: Pearl and Sarah Gard.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 2, 2019