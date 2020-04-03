|
|
Keith R. Johnson
Richmond, Ind. - Keith R. Johnson, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Born September 16, 1934, in New Castle, Indiana, to Argil Sr. and Maybelle Smith Johnson, Keith graduated from Chrysler High School in New Castle. He had lived in Lynn, Indiana, for 17 years prior to moving to Richmond for the last 13 years. Keith retired from Wayne Corporation after 34 years of service. He attended Whosoever Ministries. Keith enjoyed watching TV, especially the news; keeping up on current events; watching sports, especially football and college basketball; going to church; fixing things; and listening to a variety of music. He was a very good and caring man, who enjoyed helping others. Keith loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary E. Martin Johnson; daughter, Autumn L. (Jeff) Brewster of Glenwood, Indiana; son, Ric J. Johnson of New Castle; stepson, John M. (Millie) Lahmeyer of Centerville, Indiana; granddaughter, Gracesen Brewster of Indianapolis; step-grandchildren, Jacob Lahmeyer and Taylor and Tina Sheets, all of Centerville; brother, Richard N. (Judy) Johnson of Upland, California; stepsister, Jill Johnson of New Castle; special nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father and stepmother, Argil and Eileen Johnson Sr.; and brothers, Argil Johnson Jr. and Boyd Johnson.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Keith R. Johnson will be private. Private graveside service will be at Spartanburg Cemetery with Shepherd Denver Conway officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Whosoever Ministries, 207 North Green Street, Fountain City, IN 47341.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020