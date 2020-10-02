Kelvin Canady

Kelvin CanadyMilton - Kelvin E. Canady, 85, passed to his new home on Wednesday September 30, 2020 with his family holding him.Survivors include his blessed wife of 63 years, the former Barbara Briar. They were married on September 1, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Cambridge City. His proudest possessions, sons, Brian Scott and Blair Dean; his much loved daughter in-laws, Denise and Alyca; 4 grandsons, Tyler, Nick, Nathan (our Boo) and Luke; brother, Joe; nieces, nephews; beloved sister in-law, Shirley "Sis" Jenkins; many friends of Kelvin and Barbara from all over the world, thanks to their cruising; his fur babies, Pup, Kit and Dink.Due to COVID19 restrictions, Kelvin's wish for his body to be donated to science could not be fulfilled. Cremation will be completed at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Dublin and his cremains returned home. He wished to be memorialized privately.Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to H.E.L.P. the Animals Shelter- P.O. Box 117/ Richmond, IN 47374 or any no kill shelter.Online condolences can be made at