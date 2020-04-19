Services
Kenneth Allen Lair

New Paris, OH - Kenneth Allen Lair, age 77, of New Paris, OH passed on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born February 22, 1943 in Hamilton, OH to the late Clarence and Nellie Lair. Kenneth was the owner-operator of CK Lair, Inc for many years manufacturing cement blocks. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Shirley. He is survived by his wife Diana Lair; sons David and Allen Lair; and sister Dorothy McCoy. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
