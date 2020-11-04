Kenneth Burcham



Greenwood - Reverend Dr. Kenneth Ray Burcham, 73, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence in Greenwood, IN.



He was born on December 27, 1946 in Muncie, IN to Raymond D. and Daisy K. (Reynolds) Burcham. He married Nancy Louise Garman on March 19, 1982. She survives. Other survivors include his children Lee Ann Uecker (Scott) of Franklin, IN; Aaron R. Burcham of Cincinnati, OH; Cristy L. Roleson (Will) of Greenwood, IN; Holly D. Steele of Anderson, IN; Amber D. Rose (Jeremy) of New Whiteland, IN; Grandchildren Makenzie, Emma, and Abbi Burcham; Nathaniel and Marissa Uecker; Noah, Jonah, and Elijah Roleson; Tyler Overton; Gabriella and Christian Rose; Brothers John M. Burcham (Jean) of Anderson, IN; Raymond D. Burcham (Marilyn) of Dunkirk, IN; and David Burcham (Beth) of Mineola, TX. He was preceded in passing by his parents and wife Nancy K. Redwine.



Kenneth was a graduate of Daleville High School. He went on to attend Ball State University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and United Theological Seminary.



He served as a minister at United Methodist Churches in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana from 1983 until 2012. He was chaplain at Eskenazi Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Franklin United Methodist Community, and Johnson Memorial Hospital. He also served as chaplain in the Indiana Guard Reserve (Chaplain First Lt.), Indiana State Police for 13 years, and Greenwood Police. Kenneth also served as Chaplain at the Indianapolis Airport as well as for the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.



Kenneth was a member of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, NRA, Indiana Conference of Police Chaplains, and American Association of Pastoral Counselors.



There will be no services at this time. Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is handling arrangements.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church 3100 W. Stones Crossing Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143.









