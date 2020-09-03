1/1
Kenneth E. Clarke
1970 - 2020
Kenneth E. Clarke

Richmond - Kenneth E. Clarke, 50, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1970 in Wayne County Indiana to Hazel Fortner and Joey Clarke.

Kenneth was a resident of the Centerville and Richmond, Indiana area most of his life. He was well known for laying ceramic, hardwood and marble floors for several years before his health problems ended his career. Kenneth battled his health for many years. Kenneth graduated from Centerville-Abington School in 1989. He was in the Army in the field artillery. He was also an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his mother Hazel Fortner; his former wife and friend Lori Longworth Clarke; his sister Kimberly Clarke; his brother Dough (Jennie) Clarke; 3 nieces Devin Baker, Alexis Clarke, Ashley Coppenharver and 4 beautiful great nieces; 3 nephews Tristan Clarke, Dustin Clarke, Christopher Clarke and 2 handsome great nephews; former mother-in-law and friend Velma Longworth Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his father Joey Clarke; step father Fred Fortner; his grandparents; aunts and uncles.

Private burial at Crown Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
