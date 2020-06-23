Kenneth Erle "Bud" King
New Albany, Ind. - Kenneth Erle "Bud" King, age 67, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany.
Born January 12, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul E. and Crystal J. Rude King, Kenny lived in this community most of his life. He formerly worked at Rauch, Inc., Preston Grocery, Crossroads, Green Acres, Cox Supermarkets, and Glen Miller Park. Kenny was a former member of Central Christian Church in Richmond, Brownsville Masonic Lodge #70, and Eastern Star Chapter #49. Kenny loved his tractors, music, and race cars.
Survivors include his sister, Kathy Tomlinson of Richmond; stepsister, Doris (Eugene) Swain of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces, Belinda and Angel; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. King; mother and stepfather, Crystal and M. Eli Jackson; and stepbrother, Joel Jackson.
Visitation for Kenneth Erle "Bud" King will be from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in West Point Cemetery in Liberty, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.