Kenneth Lee Compton
Richmond, Ind - Kenneth Lee Compton, age 93, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born February 1, 1927, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Carthal and Lela Coner Compton, Kenneth lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army. Kenneth retired from Alcoa, where he worked as a master mechanic for 20 years. Kenneth was also the owner of Williamsburg Nursery. He enjoyed working outside and visiting his hometown of Somerset, where his brother still lives. Kenneth loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Veta (Jim) Bass, Karen (Earl Thompson) Johnson, and Linda (Rick) Killion, all of Richmond; grandchildren, Michelle Bass of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jason Bass and Chris (Beth Hampton) Cochran, both of Richmond, and Ashley (Brooks) Courts of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Haley and Kaleb Cochran; brother, Winfred (Pauline) Compton of Somerset; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lela Mae Thompson Compton, who died August 13, 2013; parents; and brothers, Herman and Robert Compton.
There will be private services for Kenneth Lee Compton with Pastor Steve Bray officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
