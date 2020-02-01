|
Rev. Kenneth R. Riden
Richmond - Rev. Kenneth R Riden, age 88, of Richmond, IN, died Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Centers Riden, five children (Kendra "Shelley" Riden, Karen Riden, Kenneth "Randy" Riden, Dana Riden-Davis, and Scot Riden), plus 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom were his avowed "favorite." He is preceded in death by his parents (J. Carl Riden and Bethie Borden Riden), and one grandchild, Megan Riden.
Kenneth was a poet and a minister, a jokester and a tease. His enormous legacy of love and wisdom will reverberate through the ages. He will be missed.
Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday February 4, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home at 222 North 10th Street, Richmond, IN. Friends and family may gather at 11:00 A.M., until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020