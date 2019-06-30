Kenneth Slinker



Richmond, Ind. - Kenneth Slinker, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Golden Living Center - Golden Rule.



Born February 12, 1931, in Merry Oaks, Kentucky, to Harry and Hallie Lewis Slinker, Ken lived most of his life in Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ken retired from AutoZone and formerly worked for Cox's Supermarket for over 30 years and also worked as an electrician. He enjoyed computers and working on the internet. Ken was an advanced amateur radio operator. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.



Survivors include his wife of nearly 68 years, Shirley A. Collins Slinker, to whom he was married July 14, 1951; daughters, Sheila (Allen) Sanders of Webster, Indiana, and Sherry (Randy) Dillon of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Larry Slinker and David (Christina) Slinker, both of Richmond and Rick (Patty) Slinker of Centerville; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with two more on the way; sister, Mary Helen Purvis of Roachdale, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandchild; two sisters; and two brothers.



Visitation for Kenneth Slinker will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019