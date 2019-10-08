|
Kerry Lee Voland
Richmond, Indiana - Kerry Lee Voland age 69, passed away at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule Nursing Home on October 7, 2019. He was born October 7, 1950, to George and Billie Jean Voland in Gas City, Indiana.
Kerry enjoyed NASCAR, watching the Colts play football, MMA and his orange GMC Sierra truck.
He is survived by his wife: Vickie Voland; daughter: Crystal Lee Voland; two sons: Jamie McKracken (Ravin) and Kerry Kee Voland II; grandchildren: Makayla Ankeney, Jacob, Everett and Javin McKracken; brother: William Voland; and sister: Lori Voland.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Jim Voland and a sister: Karen Voland.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The Wayne County Honor Guard will provide military honors. Send online condolences to the family at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019