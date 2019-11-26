Resources
Kim J. Benson

Kim J. Benson Obituary
Greens Fork - Kim Joseph Benson, 62, of Greens Fork, died at his home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Muncie on July 3, 1957 to James Robert and Mary Ann (Fennell) Benson. He moved to Michigan in 1980 and returned to the Greens Fork area in 1991. He was the former owner of Benson Equipment in Centerville and was currently employed by Southeastern Equipment Company. Kim was a member of New Testament Church of Christ and also attended Rochester Church of the Nazarene in Michigan and Richmond Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed working in his yard, classic cars, motorcycles and, especially, spending time with family. Survivors include his parents; his wife, Natalie Benson; 2 sons, James Patrick Benson (Emily) and John Robert Benson (Sarah); 4 grandchildren, Emerson, Stella, Ellie and Brody; 4 siblings, Kent Benson, Kathy Griffin, Karen Ruckreigal and Krista Raines. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, November 29, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Danny McDowell will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Muncie Rescue Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
