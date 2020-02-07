Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Kimberlee Michael Reynolds Obituary
Kimberlee Michael Reynolds

Richmond - Kimberlee Michael Reynolds 46 of Richmond passed away February 5, 2020. She was born December 26, 1973 in Richmond to Michael J. Reynolds and Carol Soper, she lived in various place including Brownsville, Texas before moving back four years ago.

She is survived by her grandmother Barbara Nelson of Marion, her father Michael (Mary Kay) Reynolds of Murphy, NC., her mother Carol Rivera of Richmond, one son Jonathon (Sandra Kate) Reynolds of Murphy, NC., seven brothers and sisters Aimee (Roy) Pena, Kelly (William) Hannis, Brent (Davina) Lady, Faith Ann (Jimbo) Lady, Michael II (Micki) Reynolds, Angella (Matthew) O'Reilly, Rebecca (Lawrence) McNabb, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins which she loved with all of her heart.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and her paternal grandfather.

Services will be 1:00 PM Monday February 10, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with burial in Quaker Lynn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kim's name to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
