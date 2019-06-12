Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
1974 - 2019
Kimberly Butts Obituary
Kimberly Butts

Greens Fork, IN - Kimberly Butts passed away at her home on June 8, 2019, at the age of 45. She was born June 3, 1974, to Michael Wade Pendergrass and Gloria Jean Johnson, in Fullerton, California.

Kim graduated from San Buenaventura in 1992, and went on to earn an associate's degree from Franklin University in Business Management. She worked as an Assistant Director of Financial Aid/Veterans Affairs at Ivy Tech in Richmond, Indiana. Her hobbies included singing, scrapbooking and poetry. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kim always believed in giving.

Kim will be lovingly remembered by her mother: Gloria Johnson of Greens Fork; daughters: Kayla Pendergrass and Rebecca (Jonathan) Holland; sons: Maurice Wheeler, Michael Wheeler and Tajae Wheeler; four grandchildren: Aiden, Adalynn, Abreale and Amareea Holland; two brothers: Michael Wade (Yamile) Pendergrass and Steve (Toni) Pendergrass; many nieces; and nephew: Jordan Wheeler.

Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Michael Wade Pendergrass.

A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday one hour prior to the service. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 12, 2019
