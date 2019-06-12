|
Kimberly Butts
Greens Fork, IN - Kimberly Butts passed away at her home on June 8, 2019, at the age of 45. She was born June 3, 1974, to Michael Wade Pendergrass and Gloria Jean Johnson, in Fullerton, California.
Kim graduated from San Buenaventura in 1992, and went on to earn an associate's degree from Franklin University in Business Management. She worked as an Assistant Director of Financial Aid/Veterans Affairs at Ivy Tech in Richmond, Indiana. Her hobbies included singing, scrapbooking and poetry. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kim always believed in giving.
Kim will be lovingly remembered by her mother: Gloria Johnson of Greens Fork; daughters: Kayla Pendergrass and Rebecca (Jonathan) Holland; sons: Maurice Wheeler, Michael Wheeler and Tajae Wheeler; four grandchildren: Aiden, Adalynn, Abreale and Amareea Holland; two brothers: Michael Wade (Yamile) Pendergrass and Steve (Toni) Pendergrass; many nieces; and nephew: Jordan Wheeler.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Michael Wade Pendergrass.
A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 12, 2019