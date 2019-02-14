Kirby Lee Bales



Richmond - Kirby Lee Bales, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



Kirby was born on April 30, 1943, to Kedrick and Betty Earl Bales, in Lynn, Indiana, where he grew up. He married Rebecca Moles on June 2, 1974. Kirby, a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was known in the Richmond community in many respects. For more than 50 years, he was a barber, and for the last 30 years, Kirby ran As U Like Barber Shop, where he had many loyal customers. Kirby spent many years performing as a musician in Richmond and was president of the Musicians Union for five years. Kirby, along with his wife, operated the Rose City BMX track for more than 25 years in Richmond. He also coached baseball for seven years, ranging from T-ball to Colt league while enjoying having his son, Brad on his teams. Kirby was a member of Wesleyan Church in Richmond, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 167, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Druids Lodge. He loved to play his drums, NASCAR, the Indy 500, and BMX sports.



Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Becky Bales; sons, Brad (Holly) Bales and Jamen (Anne Prather) Bales, both of Richmond and Darrell (Brandi) Thomas, who was held close to him as a son, of Greens Fork, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Heather (Cody) Ladd, Clinton Lipscomb, Dylan (Kaitlin) Bales, Zavier Bales, Samantha Riley, Caiden and Ayla Bales, Wendy (Dominique) Gray, Caleb Davis, Chase Mohler, and Hannah, Haven, and Hayden Driskill; seven great-grandchildren, Aliyah Lipscomb, Jocelyn Mello, Kenlie and Haven Gray, Lucian, Marceline, and Sebastian James, and one on the way; brothers, Jerry Bales of Hillard, Ohio, and Timothy Bales of Mesa, Arizona; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many extended family, friends, and fellow musicians.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Betty Mosier.



Visitation for Kirby Lee Bales will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Private burial will be in New Liberty Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary