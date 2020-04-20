|
Kristine Milliner
Muncie - Kristine "Kristie" Milliner, 54, of Muncie and formerly of New Castle passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 following a brief illness at AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie. She was born July 21, 1965 in New Castle to the late Joseph A. and Betty R. (Poer) Milliner.
Kristie was a 1983 graduate of New Castle High School and later obtained her Associate Degree in Dental Assisting and Medical Billing/Coding. She was a fun loving, free spirt who spoke her mind but had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. She enjoyed wreath making, crocheting and cooking. Kristie loved spending time with her friends and had two special fur babies that she loved dearly, Buster and Shorty. More than anything, she loved being with her son and cooking his favorite meals.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Benge (Alexis Abernathy) of Hagerstown; grandson, Prentice Abernathy; boyfriend and companion, Dennis Osbourne of Muncie; special lifelong friends, Lisa Huddleston, Cindy Blackburn, Sandra Whitehead, Krista Keith, Tonya Bell and Lori Locke.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 24 at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown. Those wishing to join in the procession to Hagerstown may meet at 2:00 p.m. at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kristine Milliner Memorial Fund c/o Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service to help the family with funeral expenses. You may express condolences, share a memory or send a Hug from Home at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020