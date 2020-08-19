1/1
Kristy Sue Davenport
1960 - 2020
Kristy Sue Davenport

Lynn, IN - Kristy S. Davenport, 60, of Lynn, Indiana, was born on April 9, 1960 in Monett, Missouri, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020.

She was a 1979 graduate of Hagerstown High School, and an underwriting assistant for 41 years for Chubb Insurance in Richmond, Indiana. She was a beloved mother, who loved God, her family and friends dearly.

She is survived by her daughters, Summer Wall (Michael) of Plant City, Florida, and Rikki Davenport of Lynn, Indiana; grandchildren, Peyton, Jackson, Madyson, Ashlee, Greyson, Honor, Titan, Dean, and Atreus; great-grandchildren, Abraham, and Lincoln; brother, Tony Williams (Trish) of Missouri; nieces, Nicole Wingo (Adam) of Missouri; nephew, Tim Williams (Linda) of Missouri; and 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ricky Davenport.

A memorial visitation will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM. The memorial service will begin at 4:00 PM, with Pastor Daniel Mangas officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com or by visiting www.hopewellfuneral.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
AUG
29
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
