Kyle Andrew Beckman
New Castle, Ind. - Kyle Andrew Beckman, age 34, of New Castle, Indiana, died in a tragic car accident Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born September 5, 1985, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Michael Shane and Carol Shepard Beckman, Kyle lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He attended Centerville Schools. Kyle worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in New Castle. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Hiram Lodge No. 417, F. & A.M. Kyle enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, and cooking. He was well thought of in the community. He loved his family dearly and treasured spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Meaghan Chappelow Beckman, to whom he was married May 6, 2020; children, Alex, Madison, and Kynzli Beckman, Lilly Mahan, and Tyler Sweet; father, Michael (Rose Marie) Beckman of Cambridge City, Indiana; mother, Carol (Jerry) Foster of Richmond, Indiana; siblings, Kevin Beckman, Kasey Beckman, Doug Bruce, James Crisp, Elizabeth Nichols, Tiffany Philbeck, Rachelle Woods, Mindy Pierce, and Jessica Foster; grandmother, Linda Beckman; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including his best friend, Joe Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Foster; grandfather, Michael R. Beckman; grandparents, Charles and Shirley Shepard; and uncle, Tom Shepard.
Visitation for Kyle Andrew Beckman will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
