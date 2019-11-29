|
L. Gene Stohler
Birmingham, MI - L. Gene Stohler, a resident of Birmingham, MI, passed away on November 21, 2019, age 91. Born October 29, 1928 to Carl and Dorothy Stohler of Hagerstown. Loving father of Catherine Beer (Rick) and Shelley Risma (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Justin, Tyler and Cameron Risma and Mia Beer. Devoted great grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Mary Louise (the late Johnny), Francis (Rosalie) Barbara (Smitty), Dick (Marilyn), and Gale (Lana). Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma; his son Mark; and his brother Marvin (the late Doris and Betty). Family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 am until the Memorial Service at 12 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248-549-0500). Memorial Tributes to the .
