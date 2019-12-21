|
LaMar Doutaz
High Point - High Point, NC - Mr. LaMar Gentry Doutaz, 94, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born August 7, 1925, in Louisville, KY, LaMar was the son of the late LeRoy and Mamie Cleo Gentry Doutaz. He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served as a cook aboard the destroyer escort, the USS Doherty, during World War II. He worked hard all of his life, having worked as a self-sustaining farmer, and contractor jobs up until he was 86 years old. LaMar was a good and kind man who always took time to speak with his neighbors and help others in need.
In 2001, LaMar and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to High Point from Cincinnati, OH. Elizabeth preceded him in death on December 14, 2009. Additionally, LaMar was preceded in death by his brother, Charles, earlier this year.
LaMar is survived by his son, L. Keith Doutaz and wife, Susan, of Cumby, TX; daughter, Karol Seman and husband, Timothy, of High Point, NC; four grandchildren, Heather Manning (Michael), Matt Venable (Carmen), Jeffrey Doutaz (Jeanette), and Angela Seman; 12 great grandchildren, Ashley Doutaz, Tylar Manning (Bethany), Kyle Manning, Emily Manning, Matthew Seman, Amber Flores (Jesus), Ryan Venable, Korey Doutaz, Samantha Venable, Sarah Nance, Kameron Douglas, and Kalab Douglas; and a great-great granddaughter, Vienna Flores.
Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23rd, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, in High Point, officiated by Rev. Allen Martin. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:45, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019