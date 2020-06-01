Landen Miller
Connersville - Landen Jackson Miller, 13, of Connersville, Indiana went home to be with our Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Riley Children's Hospital, in the presence of his loving mother & father, after a tragic accident.
Landen, the son of Brenton and Megan (Boughner) Miller, was born August 16, 2006 in Connersville, Indiana. Landen was moving up to the 8th grade at the Connersville Middle School. Landen was a member of the band and was learning to master the saxophone. Landen's future goals included going to college to be a veterinarian.
Landen chose to become a follower of Christ on his own and he was baptized at Connersville Baptist Temple on May 5, 2019.
Landen adored and loved his family wholeheartedly and loved spending time with them. He was such an amazing boy and was growing into an extraordinary young man. He had the biggest, most loving heart that a teenage boy could have. He was courageous, brave and so very strong. He would do anything to help anyone and do any task he was given to the absolute best of his ability, with a smile, and never complained about it.
Landen loved baseball; he began playing t-ball at the age of 3 years old and worked his way up to the Majors at Connersville Babe Ruth where he mastered first baseman. He played on 8U and 9U all-stars baseball team where he played 3rd base, pitched and play outfield. He had recently tried out for the Connersville Middle School baseball team and was awaiting the season start. Landen had a passion for hunting; he and his Dad would avidly hunt deer during archery and shotgun season and he loved to fish with his little brother Carter and his Dad. He loved to build R/Cs and race them as well; this spring he and his family built an R/C race track in their back yard complete with drive tower. When Landen was bored, he would split and stack wood or mow the yard. He also enjoyed tilling the garden in his spare time. Anything that could be done outside, Landen was all in. Everything Landen did he gave it his all. In Landen's downtime he loved spending time in the kitchen with his mother and having movie night with the whole family. His favorite movies were Ford vs. Ferrari and The Fast and the Furious. His dream car was a Shelby Mustang GT500. Landen also enjoyed wrenching on anything, especially old Ford trucks. Landen loved playing with his dog, Domino and he had a kind touch for any animal he encountered. He also enjoyed going to the pool, being on the lake and building and launching model rockets.
Landen is survived by his father and mother, Brenton and Megan of Connersville, Indiana; brother Carter; maternal grandparents, Darrell and Kim Cox, of Glenwood, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Roger and Debbie Miller, of Connersville, Indiana; Aunt Stephanie Eckerle, of Brookville, Indiana, Aunt Terri Miller, of Effingham, Illinois, Uncle Brandon (Angie) Boughner, of Connersville, Indiana; Great Grandmother, Rita (Danny) Clark, of Connersville, Indiana, Great Grandmother, Sondra Ingall, of Tucson, Arizona, Great Grandmother, Sue Miller, of Connersville, Indiana; cousins, Harrison, Ava, Graham, Simon, Livian Miller, of Effingham, Illinois, Brayden Bougher, of Connersville, Indiana and Aiden and Alyssa Eckerle, of Brookville, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his Uncle Brian Lee Miller; maternal grandfather, Michael Boughner; paternal great grandfathers, Walt Ingall and Lucius Miller; Aunt Arleen Boughner and Cousin Lily Ann Miller.
Visitation for Landen will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St. Connersville, Indiana 47331. The funeral service for Landen will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Ferreira of Connersville Baptist Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.