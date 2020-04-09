|
Landis Eldridge
West Manchester, OH - Landis Eldridge, age 71, of West Manchester, OH passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Dayton VA Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. Born in Dayton, OH to the late Joe Eldridge and Edna (Padgett) Eldridge Adams. A veteran of the Vietnam war, Landis served with the US Army from 1968 - 1970, with a one year tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired in 2010 from Parker Hannifin Corp. after 20 years, having worked in the Eaton, Lewisburg and Brookville plants. He was a Charter Lifetime Member of AmVets Post #726 of Eldorado, Lifetime member of VFW Post # 4161 in Arcanum, Life Member of American Legion Post #360 of New Paris, and Life Member DAV # 104 in Lewisburg. He loved bowling, pitching horeshoes, enjoyed golfing, and sitting outside in his garage listening to music with friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy Wayne Eldridge and sister-in-law Ellen Wilburn.
Landis is survived by his wife of 26 years Sandy (Rike) Eldridge; daughter Tracy Tackett; sister Ann (Adams) Fugate, sister-in-law Linda (Marvin) Evans; brothers-in-law Jim Rike, Frank (Vickie) Rike, Rick (Bea) Rike, Stan (Sandy) Rose and Ron Wilburn; longtime friends Doug Hoff and Bob Glander; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home and conclude at the gaveside at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020