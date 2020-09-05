Lannie Mae Shaffer
Richmond - Lannie Mae Shaffer, age 104, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born August 3, 1916, in Bristol, Virginia, to Walter C. and Bertha Willis Taylor, Lannie lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She worked at Atlas Underwear. Lannie attended the United Pentecostal Church in Winchester, Indiana. She was a jolly and likeable lady, who enjoyed going to yard sales, eating out, and gardening, especially tending flowers. Lannie loved spending time with her family, especially her great-great-granddaughters.
Survivors include her daughters, Bertie Huddleston of Winchester and Mary Ellen Colvin of Evansville, Indiana; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, W.C. (Marie) Taylor Jr.; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Shaffer; son, S.E. Hickam; parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
Visitation for Lannie Mae Shaffer will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Pruett and Pastor Bill Huddleston officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: United Pentecostal Church, 460 Elm Street, Winchester, IN 47394.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
