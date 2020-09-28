Larry Arthur Basford
Richmond - Larry Arthur Basford, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home.
Born May 20, 1939, in Blue Creek, Ohio, to Chester and Mary Jones Basford, Larry spent most of his life in Centerville and Richmond, Indiana, and Florida. He attended high school in Liberty and served in the U.S. Army. Larry retired from Philco-Ford/Visteon after 30 years of service. He enjoyed listening to music from the 1950s and 1960s, watching NASCAR, and spending time in Daytona, especially while watching his kids win bets at the dog track.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (David) Garnjobst of Fountain, Colorado, Rodney (Kathy) Basford of Richmond, Andrea (Mark) Wiley of Rush, Colorado, and Rhonda Basford of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Rebecca Webb, Jeremy Basford, and Shane Wiley; great-grandchildren, Derek Webb Jr., Mya Jane Webb, Raylynn Basford, Carter Wiley, and Malcome Wiley; brother, David Basford of New Westville, Ohio; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life for Larry A. Basford will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
