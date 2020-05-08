|
Larry D. Baker
Richmond - Larry D. Baker, age 76, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born May 21, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to David and Vivian Fox Baker, Larry was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He was a 1961 graduate of Williamsburg School. Larry was a truck driver for Hill Floral Products Company for over 40 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Richmond. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He liked to share his homegrown vegetables with his friends. Larry loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of five years, Linda Meredith Huffman Baker of Richmond; daughters, Tracy Baker, Kathy (Kenneth) Varble, and Kimberly (Travis) Robbins; sons, Donald (Gay) Mullins, Jeffery (Shannon) Newman, and Mike (Kara) Newman; stepsons, Kyle (Mindie) Miller and Lt. Cmdr. Les (Natalie) Huffman; 18 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with two on the way; siblings, Linda (Phil) Ringley of Fountain City, Indiana, and Diane (Homer) Chamness and Tim (Martha) Baker, both of Richmond; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Foster Baker, who died in 1989, and their infant son, Eric; second wife, Rosemary Starnes Baker, who died in 2012; and parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Living Center-Golden Rule and Reid Hospice for the loving care they provided to Larry.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Larry D. Baker will be private. Private graveside service will be held at Goshen Cemetery with Pastor Joel McIntyre officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 8 to May 10, 2020