Madison - Mr. Lawrence "Larry" Dean Rudolech, age 70, of Hanover, Indiana entered this life on July 7, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Robert L. Rudolech and Margie Ryker Rudolech. He resided most of his life in Jefferson County and the past 32 years in Hanover. He was a 1968 graduate of Madison Consolidated High School and then graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communication from the John Herron School of Art. His mentor in High School was his art teacher, Lou Knoble. Larry was showered with national awards and scholarships, including the prestigious Julius Epstein Competition. On April 1, 1973 he was united in marriage to Janis Lee Goebel in Hartsville, Tennessee. This happy union was blessed with daughters, Misty Dawn and Tabatha Michelle. Larry worked as a advertising illustrator for 40 years having been employed with Concepts and Adpro, as well as owning his own freelance design and illustration company until 2001. Larry was a member of the Brown County Art Guild. He enjoyed traveling and painting and had done so in every state in the US. He also had participated in painting competitions in all but 13 states. Larry would work at an unbelievable pace of 300 or more paintings a year. He has shown his works in so many different competitions and won so many awards and competitions it is just not possible to list them. Larry had participated in the Ohio Plein Art Society and was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Larry really enjoyed helping his grandchildren with their basketball practices and games. Larry was a great husband, loving daddy, and a fantastic paw paw. His talents, creativity and art will be so missed in our community and in the many competitions he had planned to attend. Larry died suddenly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. at his home in Hanover, Indiana with his devoted wife at his side. Larry will be missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Janis Lee Goebel Rudolech of Hanover, Indiana; his beloved daughters, Misty Dawn Warren and her husband, Brad of Hanover, Indiana, Tabatha Michelle Williams and her husband, Scott of Lexington, Indiana. Funeral Mass, Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 East Second Street in downtown Madison, Indiana. Visitation, Sunday from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions, Boys and Girls Club or the Lou Knoble Gift of Art Fund. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020