Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Larry Connell
Larry E. Connell


1951 - 2019
Larry E. Connell Obituary
Larry E. Connell

West Manchester, OH - Larry E. Connell, age 68, of West Manchester, OH passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Preble County Emergency Room. He was born November 8, 1951 in Richmond, IN to the late Martin "Bud" Connell and Evelyn (Collins) Connell Davis. Larry retired from K & B Molded Products in Brookville, OH. He was a very avid Harley Davidson fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycles. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by cousin Gail Coleman. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kris Connell of West Manchester; children: Mark (Abby) Connell of Lebanon, Steven Sowder of New Paris and Heather Hickman of Ft. Myers, Fl; step-children: Jamey Davis of Lewisburg, David Davis of Portsmouth and Lacey (Ben) Aikman of New Lebanon; grandchildren: Braylon, Grayson, Lincoln, Dallas, Tori and Wyatt; sister Linda Pegg of Eaton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH (family and friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Harley Davidson attire in Larry's honor) with Pastor David Justis officiating. Interment will be private at Twin Creek Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
