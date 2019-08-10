Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Elsea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Elsea


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Elsea Obituary
Larry E. Elsea

Richmond - Larry E. Elsea, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born January 18, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to John and Zella Elsea, Larry moved to Wayne County, Indiana, in the 60s. He graduated from Boston High School in Indiana and earned his bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Larry retired from Alcoa in 2006, where he served as a supervisor.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Sarah Faye Campbell Elsea; daughters, Lori (Harley Mason) Johnson of Richmond, Shelly (Bill) Martin of Fountain City, Indiana, Paula Frazer of New Paris, Ohio, and Angie Jeffries of Winchester, Indiana; son, Chris (Lindsey) Elsea of Moore, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jan (Pat) Elsea of Newburgh, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Steve and Carol Bussen of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public services for Larry E. Elsea. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now