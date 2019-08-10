|
Larry E. Elsea
Richmond - Larry E. Elsea, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born January 18, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to John and Zella Elsea, Larry moved to Wayne County, Indiana, in the 60s. He graduated from Boston High School in Indiana and earned his bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Larry retired from Alcoa in 2006, where he served as a supervisor.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Sarah Faye Campbell Elsea; daughters, Lori (Harley Mason) Johnson of Richmond, Shelly (Bill) Martin of Fountain City, Indiana, Paula Frazer of New Paris, Ohio, and Angie Jeffries of Winchester, Indiana; son, Chris (Lindsey) Elsea of Moore, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jan (Pat) Elsea of Newburgh, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Steve and Carol Bussen of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public services for Larry E. Elsea. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 10, 2019