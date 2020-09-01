Larry Edward Richardson
Centerville, OH - Larry Edward Richardson, 84, passed away Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond.
He was born on June 2, 1936, one of five children of Oakley John Richardson, Sr. and Mildred E. (Simmons) Richardson. He was a 1953 graduate of Auburn High School in Riner, Virginia, and had attended Virginia Tech College in Blacksburg, Virginia.
A proud veteran, he served his country in the United States Army from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958 where he had served a year in Thailand.
On June 21, 1958, Larry married Margaret Gwinnup, a native of Bentonville, in Connersville. From there, they lived in Riner, Virginia. In November, 1962, they moved to Connersville, where they resided until moving in November of 2004 to Centerville for residence. Mrs. Richardson survives.
Larry was employed in highway construction for Milestone Contractors for 38 years, retiring as a construction estimator in 1998.
Along with his wife, he was a member of the Grand Avenue United Methodist Church and had been attending Centerville Christian Church.
In his leisure, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing.
Survivors, other than his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Gwinnup) Richardson, include a daughter, Rhonda Rogers of Richmond, Indiana; a son, Lance (Tara) Richardson of Plant City, Florida; a brother, Bill (Mary Jane) Richardson of Riner, Virginia; two sisters, Judy Clingenpeel of Boones Mill, Virginia and Janet (Richard) Shelburne of Christiansburg, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Glennis Richardson; six grandchildren, Tyler (Destini) Richardson, Zane Richardson, Sara (Nathan) Yaryan-Newton, Dr. Kevin Andrew (Amanda) Yaryan, Aaron (Jodi) Rogers, and Loren Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Rae and Ruby Catherine. He is also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Oakley John "OJ" Richardson, and a brother-in-law, Glen Clingenpeel.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Reverend Terry Cochran will officiate the service. Burial with military rites will be in Valley Grove Cemetery.
