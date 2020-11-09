Larry Gene Mikesell
Richmond - Larry Mikesell, age 79, passed away November 7, 2020 at Reid Memorial Hospital. He was born May 12, 1941. He grew up in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School in 1959. Larry enrolled in the U.S. Navy in 1962 and proudly served his country as a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a past member of the VFW. After his time in the Navy, Larry relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada where he was employed at Caesars Palace, Sam's Town and the Flamingo Hotel. Larry will be greatly missed by his sisters Susan (Dave) Pointis of Richmond, IN and Barbara Schwegman of Bloomington, IN, and brother Richard Mikesell of Niles OH, several cousins including special cousins Ron Sherer and Kathy Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Andrea, his mother and step father, Gwen and Lee Schwegman, and his brother James Mikesell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park, in particular, Cara McClellan, for the wonderful care he received. No public services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.rigglewaltermann.com
. Arrangements are in the care of Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.