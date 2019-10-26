|
Larry Harris
Williamsburg - Larry Gene "Bear" Harris, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25. Larry was born on March 11, 1937, the son of Harlan Eugene and Margaret Bane Harris. He attended school in Greens Fork before graduating with the Economy High School Class of 1955.
Larry married the former Jewel Stanley on March 18, 1955. They were blessed with two daughters and 54 years of marriage until her death on January 19, 2010. He later married Aileen Hamilton Wickett on March 12, 2011.
Larry farmed all of his life, literally to his dying day. He was partial to red tractors and was known for his quality restorations of vintage machinery with his grandson, P.J. Larry was a member of the Randolph County Tractor Club and the Wayne County Tractor Club. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and was a fan of the Indiana Pacers and NASCAR.
Larry will be missed by his wife, Aileen; daughters, Teresa Lamb & her husband, David; Patty Barker & her husband, Bill; Aileen's children, Cherie Jahnke, Tammy Wickett and Steve Ervin & his wife, Lynn; grandchildren, P.J. Smith & his wife, Hannah, Matt Smith & his wife, Lindsey, Tressa Smith, Autumn Sharp, Jewelia Lamb, Jackie Summitt and her husband, Joel; great-grandchildren, Amiyah Davis, Jenson Davis and Lillian Smith; brother-in-law, Charlie Martin; four nieces, one nephew, several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brother, Lanny Harris; sister, Gwendolyn Martin; grandson, William Joshua Smith.
Visitation for Larry will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, October 29 at the Smith & McQuiston Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greens Fork South Cemetery in Greens Fork.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for, , ATTN: Donations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at or Riley Hospital for Children, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or online at rileykids.org .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019