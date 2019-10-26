Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Harris Obituary
Larry Harris

Williamsburg - Larry Gene "Bear" Harris, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25. Larry was born on March 11, 1937, the son of Harlan Eugene and Margaret Bane Harris. He attended school in Greens Fork before graduating with the Economy High School Class of 1955.

Larry married the former Jewel Stanley on March 18, 1955. They were blessed with two daughters and 54 years of marriage until her death on January 19, 2010. He later married Aileen Hamilton Wickett on March 12, 2011.

Larry farmed all of his life, literally to his dying day. He was partial to red tractors and was known for his quality restorations of vintage machinery with his grandson, P.J. Larry was a member of the Randolph County Tractor Club and the Wayne County Tractor Club. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and was a fan of the Indiana Pacers and NASCAR.

Larry will be missed by his wife, Aileen; daughters, Teresa Lamb & her husband, David; Patty Barker & her husband, Bill; Aileen's children, Cherie Jahnke, Tammy Wickett and Steve Ervin & his wife, Lynn; grandchildren, P.J. Smith & his wife, Hannah, Matt Smith & his wife, Lindsey, Tressa Smith, Autumn Sharp, Jewelia Lamb, Jackie Summitt and her husband, Joel; great-grandchildren, Amiyah Davis, Jenson Davis and Lillian Smith; brother-in-law, Charlie Martin; four nieces, one nephew, several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brother, Lanny Harris; sister, Gwendolyn Martin; grandson, William Joshua Smith.

Visitation for Larry will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, October 29 at the Smith & McQuiston Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greens Fork South Cemetery in Greens Fork.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for, , ATTN: Donations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at or Riley Hospital for Children, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or online at rileykids.org .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now