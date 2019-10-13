|
|
Larry J. Helton
Richmond, IN - Larry J. Helton age 71, passed away at Reid Health on October 4, 2019. He was born October 19, 1947, to James and Charlotte Helton in Richmond, Indiana.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Wayne County. He was retired from Neaton Automotive in Eaton, Ohio; and currently working at Papa Joe's Liquors. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Colts; and was a huge Elvis fan. He was a comedian and loved making everyone laugh. He lived life to its fullest and was very family oriented. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandbabies. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his soulmate of 25 years and loving wife of 18 years: Cathy Helton; son: Brian Helton; daughter: Angela (Joe) Burns: four step children whom he treated as his own: Travis Morris, Cheryl Damrell, Cynthia Powell and Kimberly Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother: Jimmie (Diana) Helton; sister: Carol (Larry) Mangas; two nieces; and many friends including a special friend/uncle: Howard Helton of Norris, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends and host a Celebration of Larry's Life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM, at 601 North Sycamore Street, Hagerstown, Indiana. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 13, 2019