Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Don's Cabin (Glen Miller Park)
1951 - 2019
Larry Johnson Obituary
Larry Johnson

Greens Fork - Larry A. Johnson, 68, of Greens Fork, Indiana passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born February 5, 1951 in Anderson, Indiana to Elvis and Georgia Johnson.

Larry loved to travel to the Casino, Traders World, Fairs, Jungle Jims, and Gatlinburg.

He is survived by his spouse Jennifer Johnson; daughter Annie Ashwill (John Richardson); step daughter Robin Mann; brother Ronnie (Dottie) Hofacker; sister Trudy (Terry) Bledsoe; brother-in-law Jeff (Susan) Sipe; sister-in-law Jill (Allen) Wells; grandchildren Lila Reece, Sieanna Toombs, Abigail Toombs and Ashley Cordell; and his special friends the Wal-Mart Team.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Paul and Ethel.

A Celebration of life will be held at Don's Cabin (Glen Miller Park) on September 5, 2019 from 4:30pm-9:00pm. Flowers may be sent to 618 S. H Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 5, 2019
