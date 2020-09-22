Larry M. Herning
Richmond - Larry M. Herning, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home.
Born August 16, 1939, in Delaware, Ohio, to Raymond and Audrey Rhodes Herning, Larry lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Richmond High School. Larry retired from Ahaus Tool & Engineering, Inc. in 2003 and formerly worked at Kutters, Marsh Supermarket, and Natco. He was an avid RHS basketball fan.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Helen Thoma Herning; children, Lori (James) Henry of Richmond and Steven (Monica) Herning of Greenfield, Indiana; grandchildren, Micaela, Alexa, and Matthew Herning and Steven (Andrea) and Sarah Henry; great-grandchildren, Hayden Burton, Kylie Henry, and Paisley Herning; siblings, Fred Herning and Kelly James, both of Delaware, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including Randy and Ann Stolle and Buster and Mary Lou Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Herning.
There will be no public services for Larry M. Herning. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or Centerville Fire/Rescue, 414 South Morton Avenue, Centerville, IN 47330.
