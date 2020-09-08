Larry M. Larsh
Richmond - Larry M. Larsh, age 76, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born May 7, 1944, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Harvey C. and Dorothy Strohmier Larsh, Larry was a life-long resident of this area. He was a 1962 graduate of Richmond High School. Larry formerly worked at Vivian Buick and Bob Ross Buick, National Trucks and Parts, and Powertrain. He later owned and retired from Interstate Batteries. Larry was a former member of the Y-Men's Club. He enjoyed working on cars, spending time on his houseboat, and watersports, including jet skiing, boating, and scuba diving.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda M. Ward Larsh; sons, Brian (Michelle) Larsh of Williamsburg, Indiana, and Kevin Larsh of Richmond; grandchildren, Mikayla Smith, Braylin Larsh, Angel Sharp, and Caleb, Claire, and Chandler Larsh; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jordan; parents; and siblings, Lee Ann, James, and Jack.
Visitation for Larry M. Larsh will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Dave Daniels officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Children's of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL 35233 or www.childrensal.org
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
