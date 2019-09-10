Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Larry Marshall Wilson Obituary
Larry Marshall Wilson

Richmond - Larry Marshall Wilson 72 of Richmond passed away September 6, 2019 at Reid Health. He was born October 5, 1946 in Kentucky to Ronald and Retha Allen Wilson and lived here most of his life. He retired from Belden Corporation and was an Army veteran serving in Korea.

He loved his family and is survived by three sons Jonathan (Debbie) Wilson, Paul (Robin) Wilson, and Danny Jarvis, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, six brothers William R. Wilson, Kenny Dale Wilson, Gaylen Wilson, David Wilson, Darrell J. Wilson, and Jarrell Wilson, nieces and nephews, his girlfriend Connie DeGraw, and former wife Jeannie Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Carl C., Danny, and Gary Wilson, and his sister-in-law Diann Gail Wilson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery with military honors by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 10, 2019
