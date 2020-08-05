1/1
Larry (Powell) Phillips
Larry (Powell) Phillips

Richmond, IN - Larry (Powell) Phillips, age 67, passed away at Reid Health on August 4, 2020. He was born November 7, 1952, to Lawrence Powell and Marie Clark in Richmond, Indiana.

Larry's laugh could put a smile on anyone's face. He loved arts, theaters and animals. He liked animals more than people he would say. Through all of his sickness, he was a blessing to me. A bright light in this life - will never shine again. At peace and doing fine with his loved ones above! "Till I see you again" Sis

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister and her husband: Betty 'Jeanie" Seal and Donald; nephews: Mike Maples (Andrea), Steve Maples (Denise) and Tony Maples; nieces: Sherry Jahn (Donavan), Kathy Davis (Billy) and Missy Campbell.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Janice Campbell.

Graveside services are Friday, August 7, 2020, 1:00 PM, at Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
