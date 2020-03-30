|
Larry Pipenger
Centerville - Larry Lee Pipenger, age 75, of Centerville, Indiana passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Larry was born on March 26th, 1944, in Greenville, OH, and he was the son of David and Patricia Pipenger. Larry was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He attended Williamsburg schools where he met the love of his life, Shirley Pipenger.
Larry worked at Dana for over 35 years and after retirement he worked at Centerville-Abington Community Schools. His family was his life. He loved going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a life-long IU Hoosier basketball fan. Larry enjoyed car shows and went every chance he got.
Survivors include children: Tom (Teresa) Pipenger of Centerville, IN; Troy (Lorinda) Pipenger of Brookville, IN; Tad (Lelia) Pipenger of West Alexandria, OH; Tammy Pipenger, of Centerville, IN. 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law Eulalah Nelson of Centerville, IN; brothers: Gary, Jerry, Barry, and Jeff.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley, his mother and father, brother Terry and great-grandson, Lane Scott Pipenger.
Private family services will be held at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Centerville Police Department or Centerville Fire Department to assist with COVID-19 PPE.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020