Larry Ray
Lynn - Larry Lee Ray, 78, of Lynn, departed this world on July 9, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1941, to Lyndley and Margaret (McNamar) Ray in W. College Corner, Indiana. He was the loving husband of Marjorie Strait-Ray, and very proud father to his children.
Larry was a great outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and driving coast to coast before retiring from Chalker Trucker.
Along with is wife, he is survived by three daughters, Milda Ray, Amber Howard, and Renee Loper; six sons, Jimmy Ray, Terry Ray, Gary Strait, Tony Strait, Mike Strait, and Todd Strait; twenty grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Lily Ann Bishop.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jack & Dean Ray; one sister, Patsy Kline; a daughter, Tina Ray, and a great-granddaughter, Laura Boyer.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 12, 2019