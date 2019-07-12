Services
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Ray Obituary
Larry Ray

Lynn - Larry Lee Ray, 78, of Lynn, departed this world on July 9, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1941, to Lyndley and Margaret (McNamar) Ray in W. College Corner, Indiana. He was the loving husband of Marjorie Strait-Ray, and very proud father to his children.

Larry was a great outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and driving coast to coast before retiring from Chalker Trucker.

Along with is wife, he is survived by three daughters, Milda Ray, Amber Howard, and Renee Loper; six sons, Jimmy Ray, Terry Ray, Gary Strait, Tony Strait, Mike Strait, and Todd Strait; twenty grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Lily Ann Bishop.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jack & Dean Ray; one sister, Patsy Kline; a daughter, Tina Ray, and a great-granddaughter, Laura Boyer.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now