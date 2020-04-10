Services
Larry Taggart, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in Richmond. He was born on April 30, 1936 in Richmond to Earl and Virginia (King) Taggart. Larry graduated from Richmond High School in 1954 and worked at Reid Hospital for over 30 years upon his retirement.

Larry married Ann Diffenderfer on November 3, 1966 and had been married for 48 years when she passed away on September 2, 2014. Together they enjoyed traveling, animals both big and small, Disney and Coca-Cola collectibles.

Survivors include a cousins - Allis Slonaker (Sam) Fox, who was more like a daughter, Mary Sue (Tim) Hosey and Steve (Lisa) Slonaker; and many more cousins and friends.

Larry will be laid to rest next to Ann after private services at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to HELP the Animals, Inc., 2101 W. Main St., Richmond, IN 47374.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
