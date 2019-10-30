|
|
Larry W. Capps
Liberty - Larry W. Capps, 65, of Liberty, died Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 at his residence, with his family by his side.
Larry was born April 10, 1954, to James F. and Susie Whisman Capps. He had a passion for playing golf at the Liberty Country Club, and he was avid archer winning multiple state championships. He also enjoyed painting along with the the Bob Ross show, and listing to country music. Larry enjoyed traveling to Colorado and Utah to hunt for mule deer, mining and pan for gold. Larry also was employed by Ernst Concrete as General Manager.
Larry is survived by his wife, the former Karen Lee whom, he married December 29, 2015 in Liberty; his son: Joseph Capps and his wife, Jessica of Fountain City; his daughter: Christy McClure and her husband, Norman; step-sons: David Burroughs and his wife, Christina; Donald Burroughs and his wife, Nicole, all of Liberty; step-daughters: Tonya Paxton and her husband, Colin, of Liberty; Meghan Burroughs of Fishers, Sisters: Emily Gibson of Richmond, Connie Marks of Eaton, Ohio., his grandchildren: Caleb Anglin, Rylan Reeves, both of Fountain City; Breeanna, Sydney, and Madysson McClure, all of Liberty; Kaiyd, Ashlei, and Elly Burroughs, all of Liberty; Connor, Ava, and Addeline Paxton, all of Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Eddie and Darrell Capps and a sister Brenda Koons.
Funeral services will conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with George Nester officiating. Interment will follow at Goshen Cemetery in Wayne County Indiana. Friends may visit at the funeral home 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorial contributions may be made to the Union County , P.O. Box 294, Liberty, Indiana 47353. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019