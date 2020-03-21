|
|
Larry Yandl
Williamsburg - Lawrence Anthony Yandl (Larry), 79, passed away on Friday, March 20th surrounded by his family. Larry was born May 14, 1940 to Anthony Yandl and Helen Derringer Yandl Longworth in Connersville, IN. Larry was raised by his mom and his dad, Charles "Burt" Longworth. Larry was a graduate of Richmond High and shortly after graduating he married the "love of his life", Saralee Ruth (Sally) Lehman on February 20, 1959. They shared 61 beautiful years together.
Larry served in the Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a driver and manager for several years for UPS before going to work for McFarling Foods. Larry wore many hats at McFarling Foods, and was a faithful employee. He retired from McFarling Foods in 1998 after 27 years of service.
Larry enjoyed watching Nascar, and loved anything and everything about Corvettes. However, Larry's greatest enjoyment came from being with family. He and Sally gladly hosted all the major holidays, and family celebrations. They were always great supporters of the grandkids in all of their activities. One of his favorite events was the yearly family get-away to Brown County, a place where he and Sally treated all of the kids to an "all expense-paid weekend." His love and generosity knew no bounds. One of the little things that will be greatly missed by all of us is his sweet tenor singing "Happy Birthday" to each of us either in person or over the phone. Larry was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Sally, three sons: Tim Yandl (Angela), Terry Yandl (Johna) and Ted Yandl. Grandchildren: Kristen Yandl (Ryan), Kelly Cook (Jackson), Jared Yandl, Jesse Yandl (Hailey), Eric Yandl, Amber Yandl, and Anthoney Yandl. Great grandchildren: Kelsey Cottongim, Zayleigh Turner, Ryiah and Ryken Crawley, Brooklyn, Jason and Kambree Cook, and Shiloh Yandl. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law: Richard Lehman, Jerry Lehman (Beth), and David Lehman. A sister-in-law, Becky Ellington, and many nieces and nephews,
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Kathy Lehman.
The family would also like to thank the Rosebud and Hospice staff for their exemplary care and kindness during Larry's time there.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, there will be no public service. Larry will be laid to rest privately in Webster Cemetery. His family looks forward to celebrating his life in the future and keeping his memory alive in their hearts and minds forever.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020