Rev. Larue Griffin
Richmond, Indiana - Rev. Larue Griffin went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. He was born to the late Rev. Robert Lester Griffin and Paralee Mastin in Gurley, Alabama, on March 30, 1933. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Rev. Griffin accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord when he was 13 years old, and the Lord called him to preach in 1964, when he was 31 years old. His first sermon was preached at the 1st Trinity Baptist Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana, entitled, "He came unto His own, and His own received Him not."
He graduated from Simmons Bible College in 1971, with a Bachelor of Theology Degree and also has a Masters of Religious Education from Simmons as well. He was called to pastor the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Connersville, Indiana, in 1972, and pastored there for nine (9) years. In 1981, he was called to pastor the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church where he faithfully served for 34 years. He has been preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ for a total of 52 years.
He has held the office of 1st Vice-Moderator of the Southeastern District Association of Indiana, and the 1st Vice-Moderator of the Northeastern District Association of Indiana, which is now the General Baptist Association of Indiana (GBAOI). He has served as the Dean of the Congress of Christian Worker's and Young Missionaries (GBAOI), he was an active supporter of the National Baptist Convention of America under the late Dr. E.E. Jones, and he has served as an instructor for the Indiana Baptist State Convention. He served as a catalyst in bringing the Nationwide Evangelism Team (N.E.T.) to the State of Indiana, and as a result, that ministry of teaching people how to share their faith in Christ, spread throughout the Midwest and the South.
He was part of the development of a doctrinal lecture series for GBAOI called, "A Dose of Doctrine." He also served as an instructor for the Richmond, IN, Seminary Extension of Simmons Bible College at the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church, where he taught pastors, preachers, deacons and other laypersons. He is affectionately called "Pops" by many of his students and adopted sons. His wit, humor, and intellect is cherished by many, and it has been said over the years, that he is the "Best kept secret in Richmond."
Pastor Griffin married the love of his life 67 ½ years ago on December 14th, 1951, the former Miss Earline Naomi Wright, aka Mom Griffin, (lady wisdom), and she survives; he also leaves to cherish his memory: four children: Robert (Anita), Curtis, Vincent (Elonia) and Quintin (India Cruse-Griffin); ten (10) grandchildren; thirteen (13) great grandchildren; and a host of many friends.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter: Ayanna Griffin; three sisters: Edna Smithers, Virginia Douglas and Georgia Carothers; Charles Smithers-Griffin and Jessie Mastin.
The first funeral service and calling will be held at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1371 North G Street, Richmond, IN, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The second funeral service and calling will be held at 1st Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call Monday at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Indiana. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 26, 2019