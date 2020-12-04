1/1
Laura Beth Toby
1978 - 2020
Laura Beth Toby

Centerville, Ind. - Laura Beth Toby, age 42, of Centerville, Indiana, wife of Christopher Michael Toby and mother of Grace Angela Toby, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born September 22, 1978, in Richmond, Indiana, to David C. and Margaret Ann Woolf Alderson, Laura was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1997 and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Ball State University in 2001. Laura worked as an elementary teacher and a middle school interventionist at Richmond Community Schools for 20 years. She was currently enrolled at Ball State, working on her master's in educational administration to further her career in helping children. Laura was a member of LifeSpring Church North, where she enjoyed playing piano with the worship team.

Laura enjoyed spending time with her daughter, husband, and family. She had an immense love for teaching and for her students. Throughout her life, Laura exhibited a determination of spirit and joy for life that were inspirational to all. She lived a life full of love and positivity.

Survivors include his husband of 17 years; daughter; parents; sisters, Julie Lynn (Brian) Gordy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rebecca Sara (John) Lee of Crestwood, Kentucky, and Christie Ann (Louis) Hill of Walton, Kentucky; brother-in-law, James O'Laughlin of Huber Heights, Ohio; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friend, Nicole Bohannon of Fishers, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Kristin Michelle O'Laughlin, wife of James.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Laura Beth Toby will be private with Pastor Steve Bray officiating. The visitation will be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, on the Doan & Mills website. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, through LifeSpring Church. All are welcome to join by visiting gathergrowgo.yourstreamlive.com. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Donate Life Indiana, 3760 Guion Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222 or https://www.facebook.com/247635875433418/posts/1536297186567274/.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com or on Facebook @Lauratobytuff.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
