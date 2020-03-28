|
|
Laura Diana Lonigro
Chicago, IL - Laura Diana Lonigro, 51, died March 7, 2020 in Chicago, where she had lived for the past 25 years. She was born March 25, 1968 in Versailles, France to Aldo and Lena (Giannini) Lonigro, formerly of Richmond.
Laura is survived by her mother, Lena Lonigro; three sisters, Maria, Giuliana, Monica; niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Aldo Lonigro, her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Laura lived in Richmond from 1983 to 1986. A graduate of Richmond Senior High School, she earned a BA degree in English and Theater from Indiana University, Bloomington. In the early 1990s she pursued an MA program in film studies and acting at Columbia College Chicago and subsequently free-lanced as a film production assistant.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home in Richmond. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020