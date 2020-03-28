Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Lonigro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Diana Lonigro


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Diana Lonigro Obituary
Laura Diana Lonigro

Chicago, IL - Laura Diana Lonigro, 51, died March 7, 2020 in Chicago, where she had lived for the past 25 years. She was born March 25, 1968 in Versailles, France to Aldo and Lena (Giannini) Lonigro, formerly of Richmond.

Laura is survived by her mother, Lena Lonigro; three sisters, Maria, Giuliana, Monica; niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Aldo Lonigro, her grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Laura lived in Richmond from 1983 to 1986. A graduate of Richmond Senior High School, she earned a BA degree in English and Theater from Indiana University, Bloomington. In the early 1990s she pursued an MA program in film studies and acting at Columbia College Chicago and subsequently free-lanced as a film production assistant.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home in Richmond. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now