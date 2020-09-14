1/
Laura Jenkins
Laura Jenkins

Cambridge City - Laura Ann Jenkins, 60, passed away Thursday evening September 10, 2020 at the home of her sister in Richmond, Indiana after a six month battle with cancer. Laura was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 15, 1959. She lived most of her life in the Richmond community before moving to Cambridge City in 2015 following the death of her father, Jack Banta. Laura worked as waitress and bartender at The Olde Richmond Inn for 18 years. She loved all animals and enjoyed going to the casino.

Survivors include her mother, Betty (Jones) Banta of Cambridge City; 5 siblings, Sharon Martinez, Vicky Gray, Sue Garrison, Tim and Lawrence Lingar; several nieces and nephews.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Jenkins; father, Jack Banta on March 10, 2015 and sister, Karen Smith on April 1, 2011.

Laura wished to be memorialized privately. Cremation will be conducted by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
