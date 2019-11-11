Services
Lauren Gillard

Richmond - Lauren "Pooky" Alexis Gillard, 14, of Richmond, Indiana went home to be with her Daddy in the "Cloudy Place" on November 7, 2019. She was born March 9, 2005 in Richmond to Terrance Gillard and Sara McFadden.

Lauren loved crafting, playing video games, swimming, being outdoors and hanging with her family. She was a Sharp dressed Lady Thug wanna be.

Lauren, a.k.a. "Pooky" is survived by her mother: Sara McFadden (Adam Henry); her co-parents: Danny "Iceman" "Pawpaw" McFadden and Bridget "Mamaw" McFadden; brothers: Tavien Gillard and Terrance Gillard II.; paternal grandmother: Marcia Tillman; special friends: Mrs. Wampler and Isaiah Washington; her 2 dogs: Lilly and Milo, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father: Terrance Gillard.

Service will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Community Family Funeral Home, where calling hours will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery.Special thanks to Riley Cardiology Team. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communtifamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
